After India vs Australia, Virender Sehwag takes on Michael Clarke in ‘banana challenge’

India may have beaten Australia on the cricket field in the recently concluded series, but a bizarre ‘Banana Challenge’ between Virender Sehwag and Michael Clarke saw the Australian win hands down. In their version of the #BananaChallenge, Sehwag and the former Australian captain had to toss and catch the fruit with their eyes covered.

Advertising

Clarke took the challenge with a blindfold on, while Sehwag just covered his eyes with his hand. After three rounds of the game, with many misses and some successful attempts, the former Australian legend seems to be the winner, taking a remarkable catch behind his back.

The video of the cricketers struggling to catch a banana has left social media users in splits on UC Brower’s WeShare Channel.

The internet has seen several banana challenges over the years, but this might be one of the safest ones to try out with your friends.

The original ‘banana challenge’ was an NSFW one on YouTube, with men trying to eat bananas while a pantyhose covered their faces.

Advertising

There were other versions of this ‘challenge’ like the Banana-Sprite challenge (warning: it featured a lot of vomiting), the unpeeled banana challenge and many other wackier ones.