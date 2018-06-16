Virat Kohli shares video of Anushka scolding man for littering streets, Twitterati start a debate

Virat Kohli supported wife Anushka Sharma who stopped a man from throwing plastic on the streets. (Source: File Photo) Virat Kohli supported wife Anushka Sharma who stopped a man from throwing plastic on the streets. (Source: File Photo)

Virat Kohli recently posted a video of wife Anushka Sharma shaming a man who was throwing garbage on the streets. In his post, the 29-year-old cricketer wrote, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness.” While this was Kohli’s way of supporting Sharma as well as spreading awareness about keeping the place clean, the video has received a mixed reaction from people on social media.

Watch the video here:

Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness. @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/p8flrmcnba — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 16, 2018

The post, which received over seven thousand retweets and 32 thousand like at the time of writing, had many reactions that support the cricketer. However, there were others who called out Kohli for promoting ‘unhealthy’ products such as cold drinks. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

_|_ U 1st stop promoting unhealthy corporate products (like cool drinking) for money… then u both com nd talk lik this _|_ — Weirdo😎 (@nightmare8838) June 16, 2018

That was Soo responsible .

Thank you @AnushkaSharma ,@imVkohli — Srikar Rao (@SrikarRao18) June 16, 2018

Why are you recording your wife’s heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap😬 — Achilles (@D_Conjurer) June 16, 2018

Courage is needed to break conformist social behaviours too. It doesn’t always mean fighting goons. If 4 of your friends are doing something that you clearly know is unacceptable, it still requires toughness to stand up & point it out. — Yash (@yash_gy77) June 16, 2018

Hope after seeing this some more peoples will understand, nice act of goodness by your home minister @imVkohli. We all have to contribute to clean India :) — shobhit shukla (@hbk_rish) June 16, 2018

This is only bad About most of the Indian they just want country to be developed but doesnt want to contribute for that a lil 😏 — ❤ (@VaralikaVKohli) June 16, 2018

How do you think people will stop throwing waste around? Tell us in the comments section below.

