Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Virat Kohli shares video of Anushka scolding man for littering streets, Twitterati start a debate

Virat Kohli shares video of Anushka scolding man for littering streets, Twitterati start a debate

Virat Kohli put out a supportive post along with a video of Anushka Sharma, where the actor is seen calling out a person who was sitting in his car and yet littering on the road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 16, 2018 11:10:32 pm
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Virat Anushka, Virat Kohli India, Virushka viral video, Indian Express Virat Kohli supported wife Anushka Sharma who stopped a man from throwing plastic on the streets. (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Virat Kohli recently posted a video of wife Anushka Sharma shaming a man who was throwing garbage on the streets. In his post, the 29-year-old cricketer wrote, “Saw these people throwing garbage on the road & pulled them up rightfully. Travelling in a luxury car and brains gone for a toss. These people will keep our country clean? Yeah right! If you see something wrong happening like this, do the same & spread awareness.” While this was Kohli’s way of supporting Sharma as well as spreading awareness about keeping the place clean, the video has received a mixed reaction from people on social media.

Watch the video here:

The post, which received over seven thousand retweets and 32 thousand like at the time of writing, had many reactions that support the cricketer. However, there were others who called out Kohli for promoting ‘unhealthy’ products such as cold drinks. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

How do you think people will stop throwing waste around? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now