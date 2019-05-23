Watch: Ahead of World Cup, Virat Kohli is breaking the Internet with dance moves

After landing in England for the upcoming World Cup, Indian skipper Virat Kohli seems to have started a dancing challenge online, shaking a leg to hit Punjabi songs!

Starting the #BFFChallenge on Instagram, the ace batsman is seen grooving to peppy beats of Mickey Singh’s hit song ‘Yarri Yeah’. Showing off his moves, he nominated AB de Villiers and Shreyas Iyer to take up the #BFFChallenge and encouraged others to dance it out and nominate their buddies online.

We have seen the Indian captain’s dancing skills earlier on many occasions and this time was no different. In just a day, the video has garnered over 3.8 million views on Instagram.

The team landed in England yesterday and now fans here are eagerly waiting for India’s participation in the sporting extravaganza to begin from June 5.