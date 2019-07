The latest addition to the list of challenges on social media app TikTok is the #PandaSneeze challenge.

This new #PandaSneeze challenge has users putting various versions of panda filters around their faces after a sneeze. Just like the #Ahnchoo challenge, where a single sneeze transports a person from one scene to another.

Take a look at some of the videos being shared as part of the challenge:

This famous TikToker has a video with Sunny Leone



This cute duo is melting hearts online