Toggle Menu
Viral videos: Indonesia’s Mount Tangkuban Parahu erupts, leaves tourists in a frenzyhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/viral-videos-indonesias-mount-tangkuban-parahu-erupts-leaves-people-in-town-in-frenzy-5856163/

Viral videos: Indonesia’s Mount Tangkuban Parahu erupts, leaves tourists in a frenzy

Indonesia is on the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' and has scores of active volcanoes, sometimes posing a threat to life and disrupting air travel, particularly in the most populated islands like Java and Bali.

Mount Tangkuban Perahu, indonesia volcano, Mount Tangkuban Perahu eruption, Mount Tangkuban Perahu videos, Mount Tangkuban Perahu ash, indian express, world news, viral videos
PVMBG head Kasbani said the grey thick volcanic ash spread to the south and northeast.

A volcano erupted Friday at Indonesia’s popular tourist destination, Mount Tangkuban Perahu, forcing tourists to flee the area. The volcano, 25 kilometres north of Bandung direction of Lembang, is a popular destination. Now, videos of the volcano spewing ash several hundred metres into the air is going viral.

The country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the area has been closed to tourists so officials can further evaluate the situation. Although no major accidents happened, at least two people suffering breathing difficulties were taken to the hospital, police told 9 News. There were fewer than 100 people visiting the site at the time of the eruption, so authorities were able to evacuate everyone quickly.

The volcano, which is about 2,284 m above sea level, erupted leaving people in a frenzy and videos of the moment has taken social media by storm.

“The eruption was recorded on the seismogram to have a maximum amplitude of 38 milimeters with a duration of about five minutes and 30 seconds,” The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) said in a statement, adding that the volcano was now classed as Level I status, or normal.

Advertising

PVMBG head Kasbani said the grey thick volcanic ash spread to the south and northeast.

Indonesia is on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and has scores of active volcanoes, sometimes posing a threat to life and disrupting air travel, particularly in the most populated islands like Java and Bali.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 APJ Abdul Kalam: India remembers ‘Missile Man’ on his fourth death anniversary
2 Cyprus bishop says gay people are created if parents have ‘unnatural sex’, creates stir online
3 Watch: Lorikeet parrot grooves to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Ankh Mare’