Viral videos: Indonesia’s Mount Tangkuban Parahu erupts, leaves tourists in a frenzy

A volcano erupted Friday at Indonesia’s popular tourist destination, Mount Tangkuban Perahu, forcing tourists to flee the area. The volcano, 25 kilometres north of Bandung direction of Lembang, is a popular destination. Now, videos of the volcano spewing ash several hundred metres into the air is going viral.

The country’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the area has been closed to tourists so officials can further evaluate the situation. Although no major accidents happened, at least two people suffering breathing difficulties were taken to the hospital, police told 9 News. There were fewer than 100 people visiting the site at the time of the eruption, so authorities were able to evacuate everyone quickly.

The volcano, which is about 2,284 m above sea level, erupted leaving people in a frenzy and videos of the moment has taken social media by storm.

Ash rains down pic.twitter.com/F8w0mLXLN5 — David Lipson (@davidlipson) July 26, 2019

Some frightening pics coming from Mount Tangkuban Perahu eruption. Tourists can hike or drive to the rim of this volcano’s crater.. pic.twitter.com/yz2wDqBOU8 — Renae Henry (@renaehenry9) July 26, 2019

Volcanic eruption near Bandung, Java, Indonesia. Locals seem calm. Ash is fine and quite cool. No immediate reports of major damage. pic.twitter.com/SB6Wp3RchA — Tom Allard (@tom_allard) July 26, 2019

“The eruption was recorded on the seismogram to have a maximum amplitude of 38 milimeters with a duration of about five minutes and 30 seconds,” The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) said in a statement, adding that the volcano was now classed as Level I status, or normal.

PVMBG head Kasbani said the grey thick volcanic ash spread to the south and northeast.

Indonesia is on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ and has scores of active volcanoes, sometimes posing a threat to life and disrupting air travel, particularly in the most populated islands like Java and Bali.