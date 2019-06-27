Viral video: Woman saves child after he falls through fourth-floor railing

In a viral video clip, a one-year-old is saved from falling off a fourth-floor balcony in Colombia thanks to his mother’s quick reflexes.

CCTV footage shows the boy and his mother walking out of an elevator right before this heartstopping incident took place at a building in the city of Medellin.

The boy is seen slowly going to see the view from the railing and putting his hands out. He then leans forward and falls right through the railing.

However, his mother sees him fall, leaps and manages to grab him by his leg. She then holds him for a bit, before pulling him up.

In the viral clip, people are seen running to the woman to help. A delivery man, who had exited the elevator with the mother and child, also ran downstairs to help with rescuing the toddler.

The mother has since received a lot of praise on social media for her great reflexes.

According to a Colombian news outlet, the building management placed a cardboard box in front of the railing after the incident and surrounded the metal bars with tape. The area has been closed after the incident took place.