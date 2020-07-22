Viral Video: Woman plays dead to avoid attack by charging bison at Yellowstone

The teen, who shot the video, spoke to the lady after the incident. The teen, who shot the video, spoke to the lady after the incident.

A woman in the US had a close shave while trying to outrun a bison and finally escaped an attack by pretending to be dead.

A video of the incident, which took place at the Yellowstone National Park, shows a bison suddenly charging towards two women. The duo start to run but suddenly one of them trips and falls on the ground.

According to an ABC news report, the people in the area yelled and told the woman to play dead in order to escape the rampaging bison. Fortunately, the trick worked and the bison can be seen walking away from the woman.

Watch the video here:

The teen, who shot the video, spoke to the lady after the incident. “She was like wow, this is crazy,” Cloie Musumecci told the news website. “She’s actually from New York but she lives in Montana, so she knew that I needed to play dead and not get up and keep running because he was already close to me.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd