Viral Video: Woman in China saves elderly man in wheelchair from rolling down escalator, wins praise online

The elderly man accidentally rolled down the escalator but was saved by the woman's quick reaction.

A woman’s swift reaction prevented an elderly man in a wheelchair from rolling down an escalator in China. A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, features the supermarket employee running towards the escalator as she sees the wheelchair of the old man rolling down the moving staircase.

According to the video shared by South China Morning Post, the elderly man accidentally rolled down the escalator. However, on hearing him scream, the woman rushed to stop the wheelchair from rolling. After checking on the man, the lady also went to pick the child who had fallen as well.

Watch the video here:

An elderly man on a wheelchair accidentally rolled down the escalator. This woman puts her body on the line to save him. pic.twitter.com/3JkAK8BfHE — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) April 21, 2021

“I didn’t care if I would get hurt, I just wanted to save them,” the woman told the news website. While the man was unhurt, the child suffered minor injuries. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral with many lauding the lady for her prompt reaction.

“A perfect save and spontaneous catch/block risking herself. The woman in red looks like going the other direction at the beginning, but she also joined soon later to the rescue mission,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.