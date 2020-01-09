Viral Video: With candles and placards, protesters at Jama Masjid conclude march with National Anthem

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and prompt several reactions. Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and prompt several reactions.

A video of anti-CAA protesters concluding their march at Jama Masjid by singing National Anthem on Wednesday has gone viral. The 21-second viral clip features people standing in front of the monument, holding candles and placards while singing the national anthem.

ALSO READ | Won’t be divided: women lead anti-CAA march to Jama Masjid

The video of the occurrence was tweeted by user @abc along with a caption that read, “And you thought National Anthem is just sung in school and theatres! This is from Jama Masjid… Take a breath!”

Watch the video here:

And you thought National Anthem is just sung in school and theatres ! This is from Jama Masjid ..Take a breath ! pic.twitter.com/JiV7Wjk4T4 — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 8, 2020

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral.

#NationalAnthem

“National Anthem” is just sung in school and theatres ! This is from Jama Masjid ..Take a breath…!#JamaMasjid #JamiaMilia pic.twitter.com/7LO1JWo37C — Mohammed Ashraf REJECT CAA (@Ashraf9630) January 9, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd