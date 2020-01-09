Follow Us:
Viral Video: With candles and placards, protesters at Jama Masjid conclude march with National Anthem

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 9, 2020 5:48:49 pm
caa, nrc, protesters sing national anthem jama Masjid viral video, twitter reactions, Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and prompt several reactions.

A video of anti-CAA protesters concluding their march at Jama Masjid by singing National Anthem on Wednesday has gone viral. The 21-second viral clip features people standing in front of the monument, holding candles and placards while singing the national anthem.

The video of the occurrence was tweeted by user @abc along with a caption that read, “And you thought National Anthem is just sung in school and theatres! This is from Jama Masjid… Take a breath!”

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral.

