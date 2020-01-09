Viral Video: With candles and placards, protesters at Jama Masjid conclude march with National Anthem

A video of anti-CAA protesters concluding their march at Jama Masjid by singing National Anthem on Wednesday has gone viral. The 21-second viral clip features people standing in front of the monument, holding candles and placards while singing the national anthem.
ALSO READ | Won’t be divided: women lead anti-CAA march to Jama Masjid
The video of the occurrence was tweeted by user @abc along with a caption that read, “And you thought National Anthem is just sung in school and theatres! This is from Jama Masjid… Take a breath!”
Watch the video here:
And you thought National Anthem is just sung in school and theatres ! This is from Jama Masjid ..Take a breath ! pic.twitter.com/JiV7Wjk4T4
— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) January 8, 2020
Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral.
Ends with the National Anthem #jamamasjid #NoCAANoNRC pic.twitter.com/O66kc3MYUO
— Radha Khan (@RadhaKhn) January 8, 2020
#NationalAnthem
“National Anthem” is just sung in school and theatres ! This is from Jama Masjid ..Take a breath…!#JamaMasjid #JamiaMilia pic.twitter.com/7LO1JWo37C
— Mohammed Ashraf REJECT CAA (@Ashraf9630) January 9, 2020
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App