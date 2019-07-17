Viral Video: US ice cream vendor impresses Indians with his fluent Telugu

A video of a US national speaking fluently in Telugu has left many shocked after it went viral on social media. Shared on Facebook by a user named Ganesh Kesana, the viral clip features a man named Isaac Richards, who shocks the Indian costumers at an ice cream store in Montana when he communicates in Telugu with them.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Diver shares ‘breathtaking’ encounter with human-sized jellyfish, video goes viral

Shared over six thousand times, the post is flooded with many expressing bewilderment over the video. In the clip, Richards explains how he learnt the language while he was residing in various places across Andhra Pradesh such as Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Hyderabad, where he spent around two years.

Watch the video here:

The clip began with Richards asking the customers in Telugu how everyone is doing in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana doing. He later posted another clip giving more details about himself and even shock over the reactions the previous video received.