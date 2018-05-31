VIDEO: This Indian uncle’s dance moves on Govinda’s song are breaking the Internet

Twitterati seem to be obsessed with this uncle’s dance moves on Govinda’s song. (Source: Vijay Tonk/Facebook) Twitterati seem to be obsessed with this uncle’s dance moves on Govinda’s song. (Source: Vijay Tonk/Facebook)

Indian weddings are an extravagant affair — with a series of rituals and fancy dinners. But what takes the cake is the dance performances. Do you think there’s anything more fun than watching your uncles and aunts dance their heart out? Professional dancers or non-dancers — the performances often brings out their quirky side as they show their moves on desi beats.

One such video has gone viral on social media after it was widely shared on the messaging app WhatsApp. A video of an uncle dancing to Govinda’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at a function seems to be breaking the Internet.

Watch the video here.

Brilliant, isn’t it? The man seems to be in his own zone. Many people took to social media to share the hilarious clip. Actors Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon liked the killer dance moves of the uncle, and many other people posted hilarious jokes about the video on Twitter.

Best wedding performance selected by UNESCO pic.twitter.com/XPmLbmRKld — Gautam Trivedi (@KaptanHindustan) May 30, 2018

Wow!!! Ardent Govinda fan!!! Well done https://t.co/Mdo854Wczr — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) May 31, 2018

UNDENIABLE PROOF THAT

NOTHING

NOTHING

NOTHING

NOTHING

IS MORE ATTRACTIVE THAN A MAN WHO CAN DANCE https://t.co/R326AxL4fC — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) May 31, 2018

Oh my god. If Govinda saw this, he would weep with joy. Whatay uncle! Best thing you’ll see today. https://t.co/yadqtKOLVy — Namelass (@DilliBelle) May 31, 2018

Totally made my day. I didn’t laugh at this uncle at all :) Made me smile and wish I was as carefree and confidence as these two folks! https://t.co/C7IyYEuNuD — nandiniv (@nandiniv) May 31, 2018

#SuperCoolDanceMoves #IndianWeddings#DulhekeFufaji 😂😂 Govinda can be proud of this gentleman..he has killed every step of Govinda’s, heck even Neelam’s moves too 😁😁👌👌 https://t.co/00ZYq2CpBj — Gray Murmurs (@verbal_volleys) May 31, 2018

best video on twitter today 😂🤣 https://t.co/XN1hGKO8nS — Shishir sharma (@Shishirsharma7) May 31, 2018

Damn.. couldn’t stop smiling all through this performance.. hats off to the gentleman.. what moves! 👌👌👌👏👏👏 https://t.co/4lvBlsitfS — GheoonTalk (@gheoontalk) May 31, 2018

However, it is not clear who recorded the video or where the event was held.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd