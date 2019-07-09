Viral Video: TikTok user dresses up as a God to take #BottleCapChallenge

The #BottleCapChallenge on social media has people kicking off the caps of bottles and plenty of celebrities from India and abroad have shared videos of them attempting to perform the challenge. But TikTok user @VaibhavShetkar posted a version of the bottle cap challenge involving actor Ajinkya Raut, who stars in a Marathi show titled Vithu Mauli.

Advertising

ALSO READ | #CycleOhCycle: TikTok users are finding new ways to ride a cycle and it’s hilarious

The video shows Raut dressed as Lord Krishna and uncapping the bottle without moving his feet. He merely gestures with his hand and the cap of the bottle flies off.

Watch the video here :

And in case you like this unusual take on #BottleCapChallenge, check out some of the others funny and fail videos trending on TikTok.

Raut isn’t the only one to provide an alternate take on this unusual challenge. Pop singer Mariah Carey showed that a bottle’s cap can be knocked off using your voice.