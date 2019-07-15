Toggle Menu
This woman’s priceless reactions to England’s World Cup victory are going viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/viral-video-this-grandmas-priceless-reaction-to-englands-world-cup-win-leaves-netizens-in-happy-tears-5830506/

This woman’s priceless reactions to England’s World Cup victory are going viral

In the video, the woman is seen watching the World Cup final on her television and reacting to all the developments of the nerve-racking final.

ICC world cup 2019, world cup 2019, eng vs nz, nz vs eng world cup, grandma fan world cup, england elderly fan, funny videos, adorable videos, trending, grandmother excited for wc final, latest trending,viral videos, trending globally, indian express
When England won the Cricket World Cup 2019, Gwen from West Sussex filmed her grandma’s priceless reaction. Take a look at it:

England made history after winning the World Cup for the first time and fans of the team across the world were elated. But one clip of a senior citizen in England’s West Sussex celebrating the team’s victory is going viral.

In the video, the woman is seen watching the World Cup final on her television and reacting to all the developments of the nerve-racking final in which England and New Zealand first tied scores after two innings, and then scored the same number of runs in their Super Overs.

The video was shared by the woman’s granddaughter Twitter user @gwenfs1 and has received thousands of retweets and comments.

Watch the video here :

ALSO READ| A chat between Wimbledon and ICC’s Twitter handles on Super Sunday wins the Internet

Here’s how people are reacting to the video:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 War teaser inspires memes comparing Hrithik Roshan’s look in film with that in Super 30
2 Even Jasprit Bumrah is impressed by video of an elderly woman recreating his run-up
3 Watch: Chimpanzee escapes enclosure, attacks zoo-keeper