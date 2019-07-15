This woman’s priceless reactions to England’s World Cup victory are going viral

England made history after winning the World Cup for the first time and fans of the team across the world were elated. But one clip of a senior citizen in England’s West Sussex celebrating the team’s victory is going viral.

Advertising

In the video, the woman is seen watching the World Cup final on her television and reacting to all the developments of the nerve-racking final in which England and New Zealand first tied scores after two innings, and then scored the same number of runs in their Super Overs.

The video was shared by the woman’s granddaughter Twitter user @gwenfs1 and has received thousands of retweets and comments.

Watch the video here :

Please enjoy this video of my grandmas reaction to England winning cricket world cup🤩 #CWC19Final pic.twitter.com/EH1bOae9v8 — Gwen (@gwenfs1) July 14, 2019

ALSO READ| A chat between Wimbledon and ICC’s Twitter handles on Super Sunday wins the Internet

Here’s how people are reacting to the video:

I can tell by the way the boy kissed her cheek that this is a lovely family ❤️ — Chris Hughes (@chrishughes_22) July 14, 2019

She is so sweet. So happy for England today. What an amazing game. Congratulations. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) July 14, 2019

This grandma was so happy when England won the cricket World Cup https://t.co/3QUuxXJiS2 — Theresa Goubran (@trezgk) July 15, 2019

All the Men’s Cricket World Cup feels for this grandma… I was going for NZ but this put a smile on my face 😁 #CWC19Final https://t.co/tzVRtH4WNC — Fiona Lamb (@fionalamby) July 14, 2019

This is the best tweet by far I’ve seen about the Cricket World Cup win. Your Grandma is a legend! — David Smith (@cds4324) July 14, 2019

Was supporting the Kiwis but this video makes me feel happy for the English fans. Great Grandma. Enjoy the World Cup England, well played! — Falah Parvez (@FalahParvez) July 14, 2019

How moving to see one of our older generation enjoying the success of England. She will have been through the war and suffered experiences we can’t imagine and her patriotism shines through. Beautiful. — Jim S (@Bluebailey55) July 14, 2019