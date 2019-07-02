A kitten trying to scare its owner is a viral video

There’s little doubt about just how much the internet loves cats and that might explain why a video of a kitten is going viral on social media platforms. A clip shared by @_TakivaBreanna shows a kitten practising its hunting skills on its owner.

In the clip, the kitten that is hidden by the bathroom door sees its owner coming, rushes back to its position, and then jumps out when the person is near it.

The Twitter user admitted that she didn’t think the kitten would attempt something like this and is now trying to scare her at every turn.

My 8 week old kitten started doing this thing to where she will know i’m about to come in the room and she will hide by the bathroom door and jump out to scare me when i’m walking up. 🤣 just thought I’d share this cuteness 🥰 pic.twitter.com/SOz1ckGGpr — BAE 💕 (@_TakivaBreanna) June 30, 2019

And people on social media loved the clip:

