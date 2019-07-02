A kitten trying to scare its owner is a viral video

Toggle Menu
A clip shared by a Twitter user shows a kitten practising its hunting skills on its owner and the clip has since gone viral.

This adorable viral clip has got thousands of retweets, take a look at it.

There’s little doubt about just how much the internet loves cats and that might explain why a video of a kitten is going viral on social media platforms. A clip shared by @_TakivaBreanna shows a kitten practising its hunting skills on its owner.

In the clip, the kitten that is hidden by the bathroom door sees its owner coming, rushes back to its position, and then jumps out when the person is near it.

The Twitter user admitted that she didn’t think the kitten would attempt something like this and is now trying to scare her at every turn.

And people on social media loved the clip:

