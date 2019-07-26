Toggle Menu
Viral Video: Retro Kapil Dev flicker book sparks wave of nostalgiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/viral-video-the-archived-flicker-book-of-kapil-dev-leaves-netizens-emotional-5853521/

Viral Video: Retro Kapil Dev flicker book sparks wave of nostalgia

Twitter user @Boomzy1231 posted a video of her mother flipping through the pages of the flicker book that featured Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev, World cup 1983, cricket fever, thumb flicker book, flicker book Kapil dev, Kapil dev biopic, Ranveer Singh 83, latest news, trending, trending in India, Indian express
Kapil Dev thumb flicker book melting hearts online

Before there were videos on demand, there were flicker books that allowed people to flip through a small book very quickly to see a character or sporting hero in action. And one Twitter user revived memories of those books after finding one that her mother owned, featuring an Indian cricketing legend.

Twitter user @Boomzy1231 posted a video of her mother flipping through the pages of a flicker book featuring Kapil Dev. In the book, one side had the legendary cricketer bowling, while the other side had him drinking a soft drink.

The book was part of a series created by the soft drink brand and featured cricketers like India’s Sandeep Patil, and West Indies legends Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards.

Indian cricketers had also featured in a commercial for the soft drink brand at the time:

Nostalgic Indians who had once owned the book, or similar ones, at a time replied to the tweet:

India’s victorious campaign at the 1983 World Cup is set to be made into a film titled 83, with actor Ranveer Singh playing Dev.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor tweets menu for Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations
2 Kangaroo jumps traffic signal in Australia; viral video leaves netizens rofl-ing!
3 ICC tweets this photo from England vs Ireland Lord’s Test, inspires desi memes