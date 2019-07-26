Viral Video: Retro Kapil Dev flicker book sparks wave of nostalgia

Before there were videos on demand, there were flicker books that allowed people to flip through a small book very quickly to see a character or sporting hero in action. And one Twitter user revived memories of those books after finding one that her mother owned, featuring an Indian cricketing legend.

Twitter user @Boomzy1231 posted a video of her mother flipping through the pages of a flicker book featuring Kapil Dev. In the book, one side had the legendary cricketer bowling, while the other side had him drinking a soft drink.

The book was part of a series created by the soft drink brand and featured cricketers like India’s Sandeep Patil, and West Indies legends Clive Lloyd and Vivian Richards.

These were too old probably late 80’s pic.twitter.com/5fvZM04Po0 — 90skid (@memorable_90s) February 25, 2019

Indian cricketers had also featured in a commercial for the soft drink brand at the time:

Nostalgic Indians who had once owned the book, or similar ones, at a time replied to the tweet:

Awesome. I had this as a kid. What a memory. Thank you so much for putting it here ☺️ — Sameer Anja (@sameeranja) July 25, 2019

He attained god status. I know a cousin of mine who literally used to worship him. “DEV” — Gopalakrishna (@pai_rajesh) July 25, 2019

OMG…. I saw this in my childhood. My brother brought this book one fine day while returning from school. Thanks for sharing 🙏. — BOSS Fan (@chintu002) July 25, 2019

I had this for years and years. He was the biggest cricketing hero for my generation. Still is. — Anindya Dutta (@Cric_Writer) July 25, 2019

Oh my god! I used to play with this exact some one when I was a kid! That nostalgia. — Amaltash (@amaltashd) July 25, 2019

Yes! I had them, Kapil Dev, Gavaskar and Richards. Thank you @boomzy1231 for rekindling childhood memories 😄 — Amar Barwe (@amarbarwe) July 25, 2019

Oh how I had struggled to get this booklet!!!

My favourite cricketer till date!

I remember a time when we invited him for an innaugurtion. He asked that his fee be paid to a renowned charity and that we just send him the receipt with the event date and time. A gem of a person. — Harneet S Chugh (@hschugh) July 25, 2019

India’s victorious campaign at the 1983 World Cup is set to be made into a film titled 83, with actor Ranveer Singh playing Dev.