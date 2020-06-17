Viral Video: Thai divers’ daring attempt to free whale shark tangled in a rope

The dive group from Thailand spotted the shark swimming with the rope on its tail near the island of Koh Tao. The dive group from Thailand spotted the shark swimming with the rope on its tail near the island of Koh Tao.

The growing menace of underwater creatures being tangled in huge, abandoned fishing nets have been highlighted by activists for years. Recently, a group of divers in Thailand decided to help out a whale shark whose tail got tangled in a rope while risking their lives.

According to a Reuters report, the group spotted the shark swimming with the rope near the island of Koh Tao. While attempting to free the shark they noticed that the rope had also cut into its tail and left a wound.

Watch the video here:

A video of the incident shared on social media shows the diving instructor following the shark in order to cut out the rope. However, after several failed attempts, they finally called off the operation.

The video, which was recorded by diver Sarakorn Pokaprakan, later told the news website that the shark would “not survive the injury” and that it was “unfortunate” that they did not have a bigger knife to cut the rope.

