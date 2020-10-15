A video showing how giraffes eat grass goes viral on social media

The video reminded everyone about their struggle during leg day at the gym.

A video of a giraffe eating grass while standing has netizens amused and is being widely shared on social media.

In a video that is being widely being shared across social media sites, a giraffe is seen spreading its front legs to be able to lower its head enough to eat grass.

Watch the viral video here:

I’ve never wondered how a Giraffe eats grass before, but this is majestic! pic.twitter.com/9pjbTugdKm — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) October 12, 2020

While some said it reminded them of the ‘bend and snap’ from the film Legally Blond, others joked jumping jacks should be renamed as ‘Jumping Giraffes’. Here’s how netizens reacted:

Me doing squats and eating at the same time. https://t.co/0MTXbRVfEr — Erin Banco (@ErinBanco) October 14, 2020

Me on very first day at gym. https://t.co/KTPaCv5IMf — TinTin (@pranit_19) October 15, 2020

It’s time to eat your greens and do some yoga humans https://t.co/qyd21OaA3x — Mahima Thakur (@rukahtamiham) October 14, 2020

I hurt my back the other day and this is how I pick things up now https://t.co/S7UUYq84et — Mica (@Micasloan) October 14, 2020

same, how i eat nachos from a party bowl https://t.co/wRQQRip3Eo — ché ¹⁰ (@chelenki) October 14, 2020

He is doing jumping jacks lol 😂 https://t.co/K1RGYpbwZM — T.MCMILLAN(TEN) (@OFFICIALTMAC1) October 14, 2020

Today is the day I find out giraffes have wider splits than I do. https://t.co/TFRwNjsAS8 — Zafar Erkinboev (@ZafarErkinboev) October 14, 2020

Every meal is an exercise — Ogoluwa Ojewale (@ogopedia) October 14, 2020

According to Sciencing.com, although rare, giraffe do graze. “While leaves make up the majority of the giraffe diet (more than 90 percent in the wild), the animals do sometimes graze on grasses. But, like drinking from a watering hole, this presents a challenge.”

