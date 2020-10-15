scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, October 15, 2020
Bihar polls

A video showing how giraffes eat grass goes viral on social media

In a video that is being widely being shared across social media sites, a giraffe is seen spreading its front legs to be able to lower its head enough to eat grass. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 15, 2020 8:00:21 pm
giraffe, giraffes eat grass, giraffe grazing, how giraffe eat grass, viral videos, funny videos, indian expressThe video reminded everyone about their struggle during leg day at the gym.

A video of a giraffe eating grass while standing has netizens amused and is being widely shared on social media.

In a video that is being widely being shared across social media sites, a giraffe is seen spreading its front legs to be able to lower its head enough to eat grass.

Watch the viral video here:

While some said it reminded them of the ‘bend and snap’ from the film Legally Blond, others joked jumping jacks should be renamed as ‘Jumping Giraffes’. Here’s how netizens reacted:

According to Sciencing.com, although rare, giraffe do graze. “While leaves make up the majority of the giraffe diet (more than 90 percent in the wild), the animals do sometimes graze on grasses. But, like drinking from a watering hole, this presents a challenge.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 15: Latest News

Advertisement