Viral video: Shark jumps out of water, snatches fish from rod inches away from boat

The boat's captain, Marc Costa of Columbia Sportfishing in Orleans said his boat was about three miles west of Great Island in Wellfleet when the encounter took place.

The little boy was seen baffled by the surprise live-action.

A family out for fishing off Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts were stunned after a shark leapt out of the water, inches away from their boat, to snatch a fish they had caught. A video of the rare encounter has gone viral, taking people by surprise.

A woman on the boat was reeling in her catch when a great white shark jumped out of the water from thin air and grabbed the fish before plunging back. One of the little boys standing alongside the woman was taken aback seeing the big fish diving so close.

“We had just gone out and got two fish,” Costa said. “Bringing the fish in, you can see what happened. That animal came up and grabbed the fish, right there. Right in our faces. It was pretty cool,” he further said.

