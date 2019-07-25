Scary moment when rope snaps during bungee jump caught on camera

A bungee jump at a theme park in Poland went horribly wrong after the rope attached to a man’s leg snapped midway. However, his fall was broken by a large inflatable cushion on the ground. The jaw-dropping moment was caught on camera by onlookers at the Rady Europy theme park in Gdynia in Poland.

Advertising

Footage of the incident showed a small platform being pulled to a height of 92 metres by a crane. A few seconds later a man jumps off the platform and his safety harness snaps mid-air.

The 39-year-old man was shifted to a hospital, but eye witnesses said he had no visible injuries.

Radio Gdańsk reported that the police found a crack on the bungee line. It is not known, however, if this was the direct cause of the accident. The officers were also informed that the man was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the moment of the jump.

According to a update by the BungeeClub, the man was still in the hospital and had sustained serious internal injuries. He suffered cervical spine injuries and a broken spleen.