Viral Video: Russian President Vladimir Putin takes a tumble after ice hockey game

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in an exhibition match at the VIII All-Russian Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi and showed off his skills on the ring. Continuing a tradition the Russian president started back in 2011, the 66-year-old put on a helmet, shoulder pads and skates to kick-off a friendly ice hockey game at Moscow and even scored 10 goals. But his victory lap ended in embarrassment, after he tripped.

Advertising

The Russian president’s team won the game 14:7 with Putin scored a record number of goals, breezing past largely static defenders several times. The super-active leader who loves sports and flaunt his fitness often was celebrating the victory alongside his teammates waving to the crowd when he tumbled and took a fall.

However, the leader got up instantly and with a wide smile on his face continued to wave to people.

According to Ruptly, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also scored a hat-trick. Putin and Shoigu played alongside several hockey legends including Olympic champion Viacheslav Fetisov, Alexander Yakushev and Alexei Morozov amongst others.

The tournament is meant to attract adult Russians to the sport, popularise the game and create an amateur ice hockey community.