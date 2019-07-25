Toggle Menu
Viral Video: Roller coaster stalls 100 m up in the air, leaves people hanging for 20 minhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/viral-video-riders-left-hanging-for-20-minutes-as-smiler-ride-stops-100-ft-high-in-the-air-5850261/

Viral Video: Roller coaster stalls 100 m up in the air, leaves people hanging for 20 min

A video showed a roller coaster at the Alton Towers' amusement park in Staffordshire stalled almost 100 metres up in the air with riders still strapped in. 

Alton towers, smiler ride,smiler ride stuck, 100 ft high people stuck, riders in air, roller coaster in air, roller coaster stuck, trending, trending globally, viral roller coaster videos, latest news, indian express
Alton Towers Smiler Ride stuck 100 ft high in the air. Take a look at it:

Visitors to an amusement park in England had a harrowing ride on a roller-coaster after it stalled mid-way for almost 20 minutes. A video showed a roller coaster at the Alton Towers’ amusement park in Staffordshire stalled almost 100 metres up in the air with riders still strapped in.

See the video here:

An Alton Towers spokesperson said: “We apologise to all guests affected by the stoppage on The Smiler late this afternoon.”

“Our guest relations team have spoken to everyone on board to offer return tickets to the park as compensation for the inconvenience. Our technical team are working to reset the ride this evening so this should not affect guests visiting the park tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

Like other roller-coasters, the ride had sensors on the track to stop the ride if they detected something unusual. However, it wasn’t clear what had caused the ride to stall.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

In 2015, two teenagers needed leg amputations after a 90mph collision with an empty carriage on the Smiler.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Prince Harry’s impromptu ‘chimp greeting’ with primatologist Jane Goodall goes viral
2 Viral video: Boy mocks elder sister by imitating her boomerangs on Instagram
3 People share their ‘Rahul Bose moment’ after actor’s bill for two bananas goes viral