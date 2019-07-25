Viral Video: Roller coaster stalls 100 m up in the air, leaves people hanging for 20 min

Visitors to an amusement park in England had a harrowing ride on a roller-coaster after it stalled mid-way for almost 20 minutes. A video showed a roller coaster at the Alton Towers’ amusement park in Staffordshire stalled almost 100 metres up in the air with riders still strapped in.

See the video here:

At Alton Towers and staying over in a pod with Sam. Nearly stuck on the Smiler tho… pic.twitter.com/DhSE3A25nn — Terry Brooks (@TerryBpne) July 23, 2019

An Alton Towers spokesperson said: “We apologise to all guests affected by the stoppage on The Smiler late this afternoon.”

Advertising

“Our guest relations team have spoken to everyone on board to offer return tickets to the park as compensation for the inconvenience. Our technical team are working to reset the ride this evening so this should not affect guests visiting the park tomorrow,” the spokesperson said.

Like other roller-coasters, the ride had sensors on the track to stop the ride if they detected something unusual. However, it wasn’t clear what had caused the ride to stall.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

im an actual embarrassment at alton towers not only did i forget to wait for my tickets at window after she gave me my change but my harness got stuck after air and i had to sit there after everyone got off until someone came with a master key to unlock it ffs — tan (@kingkanoke) July 24, 2019

Alton towers are having a laugh so many rides are getting stuck are breaking down was not long ago a rollercoaster got stuck 😡😡😡 https://t.co/XyWrUxtAgY — Gavin, 🇿🇦 (@ggballentine) July 24, 2019

The Smiler at Alton Towers got stuck just before we were meant to get onto it.There were announcements abt technical issues.We were handed out water bottles, waited & decided to leave.Went out through the staff exit. People on the ride must have been stuck at least 20 mins. pic.twitter.com/cvUpCFsEGg — Purple Rain (@amnaw) July 23, 2019

The smiler getting stuck on the vertical part is givinge the absolute fear. The poor people on that ride must be terrified ☹️ @altontowers — Sarah 🐝 (@sarahwhyte__) July 23, 2019

@altontowers I came with mates on Saturday 20th July. We went on the ride Thirteen and the ride got stuck. The staff there gave us a fast track with they told us we can use on the majority of rides. That wasn’t true. I want compensating. We got treated unfairly by the staff team — Kaci ◟̽◞̽ (@kacihumphreys1) July 22, 2019

I would have died with heart attack 😲😲 https://t.co/jtlIfSxDHP — Reeveenesh (@reeveen_27) July 24, 2019

In 2015, two teenagers needed leg amputations after a 90mph collision with an empty carriage on the Smiler.