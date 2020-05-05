Viral Video: People standing outside liquor shop in Delhi get showered with petals

A video of the incident shows a man in a handkerchief mask holding a plastic bag full of flower petals and throwing them on the people A video of the incident shows a man in a handkerchief mask holding a plastic bag full of flower petals and throwing them on the people

As India entered the third phase of the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, the government announced several relaxations, including the opening of stand-alone liquor stores on Monday. However, the move led to people crowding up outside liquor vends, leading to lathicharge by police in many areas.

Amid the chaos, a video of a man showering flowers on people standing in a queue outside a liquor shop in Chander Nagar, Delhi, has gone viral on social media. A video of the incident, which was shared by ANI, shows a man in a handkerchief mask holding a plastic bag full of flower petals and throwing them on the people standing outside the liquor shop.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Delhi: A man showers flower petals on people standing in queue outside liquor shops in Chander Nagar area of Delhi. The man says, “You are the economy of our country, government does not have any money”. #CoronaLockdown pic.twitter.com/CISdu2V86V — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

Manufacture and sale of liquor is one of the major sources of revenue for states and the reopening of liquor vends comes at a time when the states have been struggling to shore up their economy amid the disruption on account of the lockdown.

