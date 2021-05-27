‘Un-bee-lievable:’ Viral video of two bees unscrewing a Fanta bottle cap sets internet abuzz

Nature is full of surprises and there’s still a whole lot left that humans haven’t wrapped their head around. A recent video of two bees managing to unscrew the cap of a soft drink is one such instance. The remarkable video has created a huge buzz across social media platforms, with people wondering at their feat.

In the viral clip that has been watched millions of times on the internet, a person captured the moment when two tiny bees joined forces to take on the cap bigger than their collective size. The video left the person filming stunned and when shared online, it left netizens gaping in astonishment.

According to HuffPost, the unusual moment, which many dubbed as ‘bee evolution’, was captured in São Paulo, Brazil last week. However, it went viral on Wednesday.

Watch the moment here:

Well, that’s it for humanity. We’ve had a decent run but if bees have mastered the screw-top lid I think this is the beginning of the end. pic.twitter.com/XyHonJ2q73 — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) May 25, 2021

People on social media were amazed and many highlighted the importance of teamwork, saying with true collective effort anything can be achieved. Others cheering for the insects argued that bees have been always clever but it’s just now that humans are discovering it. Some even added music to the clip, calling for a new bee movie.

Some even said Fanta should use this viral moment and come up with a new commercial.

Good morning! Like two bees opening a Fanta bottle, let’s work together to reach our sweet, sweet goal. In our case, having a safe Wednesday on the roads. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) May 26, 2021

Years from now, when bees are running the world, this will be one of those anthropologic videos shown to young bees in school about a key moment in the evolution of their species – like when humans first used crude tools https://t.co/OShXOBRxwy — David Montero (@DaveMontero) May 25, 2021

Not sure what Fanta’s advertisement budget is, but they better take advantage of this freebie. https://t.co/z7eQRgZ5ri — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) May 25, 2021

We’ll all be working for that bee, some day. https://t.co/NkrFEZFV22 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) May 25, 2021

This new video from São Paulo shows two bees working together to twist off a bottle cap for orange Fanta soda. No matter how many viral videos and scientific studies reveal the amazing depth of animal minds, humans consistently underestimate their intelligence. pic.twitter.com/QX7gm9lYIw — Jacy Reese Anthis (@jacyanthis) May 25, 2021

The Bee community have been learning new skills during lockdown 🙈 https://t.co/PLSE2Nf9vM — Mark El Ghazi (@sparkym5) May 25, 2021

Saw this video clip doing the rounds of two bees opening a bottle of Fanta, so I added some appropriate music to it.

[sound up] pic.twitter.com/SZvo4PnDYG — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) May 25, 2021

Is this bee movie 2? https://t.co/SjamRUL3En — Coty (@llen_Coty) May 27, 2021

If I had not seen it myself, I would not have believed it https://t.co/2SxGWJkp77 — Emma hanson (@hansonEmma_) May 25, 2021

Perfect example of the importance of collaboration as a 21st century skill! https://t.co/inUac7AeAa — 💙 @Rangathetrainer – Buy me a ☕ (@Rangathetrainer) May 25, 2021

With proper team work one can move mountains (or open Fanta bottles when one is a bee). https://t.co/q6BT7TzyMv — Maria Ermolaeva (@MariaErmolaev13) May 26, 2021

Bee version of safe crackers pic.twitter.com/3bMluORDZT — Demetrius Leach (@coachleach32) May 26, 2021

Incredible, what a joy to watch. The innate intelligence of nature! — Social comment (@Socialcomment2) May 26, 2021

Damn amazing.

I keep kitty food in a tamper-proof container in the barn. Well, someone has figured out how to unscrew the big lid. And they toss the container around the barn! It’s either raccoons or chimpanzees! — Laura (@Laura78703) May 25, 2021