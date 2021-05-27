scorecardresearch
‘Un-bee-lievable:’ Viral video of two bees unscrewing a Fanta bottle cap sets internet abuzz

The little bees are being recognised for teamwork and intelligence as netizens can't get enough of the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 27, 2021 1:39:11 pm

Nature is full of surprises and there’s still a whole lot left that humans haven’t wrapped their head around. A recent video of two bees managing to unscrew the cap of a soft drink is one such instance. The remarkable video has created a huge buzz across social media platforms, with people wondering at their feat.

In the viral clip that has been watched millions of times on the internet, a person captured the moment when two tiny bees joined forces to take on the cap bigger than their collective size. The video left the person filming stunned and when shared online, it left netizens gaping in astonishment.

According to HuffPost, the unusual moment, which many dubbed as ‘bee evolution’, was captured in São Paulo, Brazil last week. However, it went viral on Wednesday.

Watch the moment here:

People on social media were amazed and many highlighted the importance of teamwork, saying with true collective effort anything can be achieved. Others cheering for the insects argued that bees have been always clever but it’s just now that humans are discovering it. Some even added music to the clip, calling for a new bee movie.

Some even said Fanta should use this viral moment and come up with a new commercial.

