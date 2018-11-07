Viral video of an Alpaca riding a taxi in Peru has left Netizen baffled and in splits

Taking your pet for a ride in your car may not be a deal deal, right? But not so much when it might be a taxi. If you are not surprised yet, then wait for it — the pet boarding the taxi was not a dog or cat but an Alpaca! Yes, the highly unusual scene was captured on camera by an awestruck traveller in the streets of Peru. Now, the video has garnered a lot of attention online and while most are surprised others can’t stop laughing about it.

It was posted on Instagram by Andre J Mendivil who wrote: ‘Something different. My dad caught this on video while walking around the streets of Cusco, Peru.” The video shows, an elderly woman is first seen boarding the red cab and soon after the furry domesticated animal is seen going inside the small car! The driver closes the door without any fuss and the animal is seen sitting inside the vehicle with its family members.

Watch the video here:

The video also also shared on Twitter, where it received more that four million view, at the time of writing and many were baffled, and some couldn’t help but crack jokes.

Our local taxi drivers don’t even like taking you and your dog to the vet. https://t.co/ei4jI1Fns3 — Anton Rippon (@AntonRippon) November 7, 2018

Oh, you know, just the average day. Took the alpaca for a taxi ride. https://t.co/uJq3kSyuGI — Phil Williams (@montaillacman) November 7, 2018

“Are you sure you can fit in this Uber?”

“Alpac-in” https://t.co/i4vmCvQRJ3 — Tara Smith (@Tara_Smith1) November 7, 2018

Whatever happens I think we can all agree more alpacas should ride in cars https://t.co/6e9KIjoYi2 — Roarz (@Roarzz) November 7, 2018

@Macy_Marie13 @Allyson_Dehnel I mean we did shove 2 goats in a car and took them to a hockey game🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/MejjNgl4N1 — Jordyn (@jordynseymour) November 7, 2018

in a taxi – ‘oh yes, we are bringing one pet…’ https://t.co/8rtXWovIwg — Richard Chaplin (@rickatwork21) November 7, 2018

Lit🤘 Imagine pulling up on the block with a Llama🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/abCg9wERqF — Remi (@dudeitsremi) November 7, 2018

An Alpaca in a Taxi. I have now seen everything I need to see in life. 😅 https://t.co/FRXIUmw9AY — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) November 5, 2018

