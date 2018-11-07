Viral video of an Alpaca riding a taxi in Peru has left Netizen baffled and in splits

Toggle Menu
The highly unusual scene was captured on camera by an awestruck traveller in the streets of Cusco, Peru. The video has taken many users online by surprise.

The video has garnered over four million views on Twitter.

Taking your pet for a ride in your car may not be a deal deal, right? But not so much when it might be a taxi. If you are not surprised yet, then wait for it — the pet boarding the taxi was not a dog or cat but an Alpaca! Yes, the highly unusual scene was captured on camera by an awestruck traveller in the streets of Peru. Now, the video has garnered a lot of attention online and while most are surprised others can’t stop laughing about it.

It was posted on Instagram by Andre J Mendivil who wrote: ‘Something different. My dad caught this on video while walking around the streets of Cusco, Peru.” The video shows, an elderly woman is first seen boarding the red cab and soon after the furry domesticated animal is seen going inside the small car! The driver closes the door without any fuss and the animal is seen sitting inside the vehicle with its family members.

The video also also shared on Twitter, where it received more that four million view, at the time of writing and many were baffled, and some couldn’t help but crack jokes.

