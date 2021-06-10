scorecardresearch
Don’t trust your eyes, this dry leaf is actually a vibrant butterfly: Watch viral video

Identified as orange oakleaf butterfly, people on social media were fascinated by the unusual-looking insect and many said they had seen it for the first time.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 10, 2021 7:11:12 pm
Many were surprised to see the beautiful butterfly and said had never seen one before.

Nature is full of surprise and there is still so much that humans are still discovering. Now, a video of a rare insect, which looks like a dry leaf has left netizens surprised online.

In an undated video shared by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson of Biocon Limited, on Twitter, a person is seen intrigued by a fallen leaf on the ground. As he notices something unusual, he tries to fan it with his hands while recording a video.

Suddenly, the leaf turns into a vibrant butterfly! Spreading its wings, it takes flight, exposing a mustard yellow pattern on its forewings, a sharp contrast to the black parts.

“Natural camouflage – a survival mechanism,” Shaw wrote, bemused by the insect’s capabilities.

Watch the video here:

Many nature enthusiasts on the microblogging correctly identified it as Indian oakleaf butterfly also known as orange oakleaf. “It is also commonly known as “dead leaf”. It also changes its colour on basis of seasons!” wrote on user online.

As the video went viral on Twitter and Facebook, people on social media were fascinated by the unusual-looking insect and many said they had seen it for the first time.

