Viral video of a donkey racing on a busy highway baffles all: ‘Forget horsepower, go donkeypower’

If we ask you about animals with the ability to run fast, donkeys won’t perhaps be in your top 10, or even top 50. However, if a viral video is to be believed, the humble donkey can give any horse a run for its money. The video features a donkey-drawn cart speeding away on a busy road amid vehicular traffic.

“Forget about horsepower, go DONKEY power!” a popular video page on Facebook wrote recently while sharing the clip that shows a donkey running at a high speed on a busy highway. What’s more is that the donkey is pulling a cart, while two men are seen on it. While one man is seen pulling at the reins to control the animal, other is seen latched to the wooden mount on the cart.

The footage recorded by a curious onlooker had the internet gripped and has over 2.5 million views.

Watch the video here:

As the video went viral, many wondered if the animal was drugged to run at that speed, while some also raised doubts about the authenticity of the clip, alleging the speed has been increased. Others also remarked that as there are no brakes, what would happen to the men riding on the cart when the animal stops.

As it happens, the clip is a small part of a video from Pakistan that went viral in 2019. In case, you’re wondering if the speed has been altered, watch the full video here to decided.