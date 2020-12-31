Video of a buffalo ‘dancing’ with its owner becomes a hit on the internet

Many are amused to see the animal enjoying so much with its owner.

A video of a woman and a buffalo seemingly dancing to a song is being widely shared on various platforms.

The video shows a woman dancing in front of cattle asking the animals to join in. Suddenly the buffalo starts to jump up and down to the music, and people off-camera can be heard laughing.

As the woman sings ‘Dholak bajda’, the animal jumps so much that a blanket placed on it falls off, but the buffalo doesn’t stop.

The video was reportedly recorded in a Himachal Pradesh village and some on the internet are calling it one of the funniest videos of 2020.

Many on social media also said the video defies the popular Hindi proverb ‘bhains ke aage been bajana‘, which means that it’s pointless to play musical instrument (snake charmer’s flute) in front of a buffalo.