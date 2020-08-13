Viral Video: Man returns stolen sanitiser after getting caught on camera

Viewed over 5 lakh times, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the clip. (Source: Facebook)

While it’s essential to keep a sanitiser handy amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a video of a man stealing some and then putting it back after noticing a CCTV camera has left netizens amused.

The clip, that has now gone viral, was shared by a Facebook page ‘Kondotty Abu’ which featured a man standing on a first-floor balcony and talking on the phone. Moments later, he walks towards a bottle of hand-sanitiser kept on the ledge and empties its content into his own container. However, on realising that his actions are being captured on camera, he pulls up his face mask and keeps the sanitiser back.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 5 lakh times, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the clip. While many found the clip amusing, others felt that the video was staged.

