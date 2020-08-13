scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Top News

Viral Video: Man returns stolen sanitiser after getting caught on camera

The clip features a man standing on a first-floor balcony and talking on the phone. Moments later, he walks towards a bottle of hand-sanitiser kept on the ledge and empties its content into his own container.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 13, 2020 5:51:22 pm
man steals hand sanitiser viral video, hand sanitiser theft, funny viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsViewed over 5 lakh times, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the clip. (Source: Facebook)

While it’s essential to keep a sanitiser handy amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a video of a man stealing some and then putting it back after noticing a CCTV camera has left netizens amused.

The clip, that has now gone viral, was shared by a Facebook page ‘Kondotty Abu’ which featured a man standing on a first-floor balcony and talking on the phone. Moments later, he walks towards a bottle of hand-sanitiser kept on the ledge and empties its content into his own container. However, on realising that his actions are being captured on camera, he pulls up his face mask and keeps the sanitiser back.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 5 lakh times, the video has been flooded with netizens responding to the clip. While many found the clip amusing, others felt that the video was staged.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 13: Latest News

Advertisement