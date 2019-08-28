Viral video: Man kisses Rahul Gandhi on cheek in Wayanad

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a four-day visit to Wayanad to meet flood-ravaged people of his constituency, was kissed on the cheek by an unidentified man on Tuesday. A video of the incident, which was shared by news agency ANI, shows the 49-year-old politician sitting in a car while greeting the people of his constituency.

Moments later, a man wearing a blue shirt can be seen shaking hands with the politician before planting a kiss on his cheek through the car window. The man is then immediately pulled away from the car even though an unconcerned Rahul Gandhi continues to greet the people and wave towards them.

#WATCH A man kisses Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad in Kerala. pic.twitter.com/9WQxWQrjV8 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2019

On the first day of his visit, Gandhi was told by the locals of issues relating to connectivity in various remote areas of Wayanad where roads and bridges had been washed away due to the floods. Gandhi ensured that the Congress would press the Kerala government for compensation.

Heavy rains and floods had triggered a series of landslides and caused damage in the northern districts of Wayanad and Malappuram. At least 125 people have lost their lives.