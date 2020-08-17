Viral Video: Man knocked unconscious after cat falls on him in China

The man spent 23 days in the hospital and is still undergoing physiotherapy treatment after being discharged from the hospital this week.

A man in China was hospitalised for around 23 days after a cat fell on him, knocking him unconscious. A video of the bizarre incident, which has gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the elderly man walking slowly along with a dog when the feline falls on his head.

According to a DailyStar report, the man in the video, later identified as Gao Fenghua, was having a stroll with his dog in his neighbourhood in the city of Harbin, Heilongjiang, when the black and white cat fell on him from a balcony above, knocking him unconscious.

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, the cat can be seen running away to a nearby building as the dog gives chase. The dog can be seen cornering the cat. According to the news website, the cat belonged to Fenghua’s neighbour identified as Yu.

Fenghua is still undergoing physiotherapy treatment after being discharged from the hospital this week, The Sun reported. Moreover, Fenghua’s family and the cat owner are reportedly trying to reach a compensation agreement for the accident.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd