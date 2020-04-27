Viral Video: Man in China drives around with pet dog on his car roof

Since being shared by the Leshan Traffic Police, the video has prompted angry reactions online. Since being shared by the Leshan Traffic Police, the video has prompted angry reactions online.

A pet owner in China has come under flak after he went on a jolly ride around Sichuan province with his dog sitting on top of the roof of his vehicle. The animal was neither made to wear any protective gear nor was it properly fastened with a harness or a rope during the ride.

The incident was caught on CCTV footage and was subsequently flagged by the police, who later questioned the owner. According to a DailyMail report, the person claimed that he put the dog on the roof as there was not enough space inside his vehicle. He further said the animal “well trained” and could not have fallen off the car.

Watch the video here:

In the video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, the driver can be seen driving through various junctions through heavy traffic and even stopping for the dog to climb back up when it slides off from the roof. Since being shared by the Leshan Traffic Police, the video has prompted angry reactions online.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd