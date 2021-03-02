Viral Video: Man in Australia walks down the street with a parrot on his shoulder and snake in hand

"Are you kidding me? Look at him, he's having the best time," a woman can be heard saying in the viral clip.

In a bizarre video, a man was seen casually walking down a street in Australia with a parrot on his shoulder and a snake in his hand. The 31-second clip, which was taken by TikTok user Hayley Roben soon went viral after it was shared on the video-sharing platforms.

“Are you kidding me? Look at him, he’s having the best time,” a woman can be heard saying in the clip, as the man continues to walk past their vehicle. Interestingly, the man also puts down the snake on the pavement for a bit before picking the reptile again.

According to a DailyMail report, the viral clip, which garnered over 40,000 likes after being posted on the app, was flooded with netizens debating the man’s treatment of the snake. Moreover, some users also said that they too had spotted the man walking in Windsor, a town in Sydney, the news website reported.