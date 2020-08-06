Viral Video: Man feeding fish left startled as snake swims next to his hand

Shared on Reddit by user @fevertheme, the clip has created quite a buzz on social media with many commenting on the incident. Shared on Reddit by user @fevertheme, the clip has created quite a buzz on social media with many commenting on the incident.

A video of a man feeding fish when a snake swims up right next to his hand in water has left netizens frightened.

The clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows a man merrily feeding fish with one hand dipped inside a muddy pond while trying to capture the moment on his phone with his other hand.

Moments later, a snake is seen casually swimming towards the man’s hand, making him quickly flee the scene.

Watch the video here:

Shared on Reddit by user @fevertheme, the clip has created quite a buzz on social media, with many commenting on the incident. While many debated that water snakes are non-poisonous, others wondered why the man reacted so slowly after seeing the snake.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd