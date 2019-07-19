Viral video: Man climbs down building using no equipment after fire breaks out

A fire broke out at a high-rise in West Philadelphia on Thursday night and a man’s escape from the inferno is going viral. In a jaw-dropping video doing rounds on social media, the man is seen climbing down from a 19-storey building with his bare hands and with no protective gear whatsoever. The ease and calm with which he performs the task has left people stunned.

According to WPVI-TV, the fire started at a building at around 9:30 pm and the television network’s helicopter saw the man climbing down the 19-story building.

The man was attempting to escape the smoke coming from the top floors. He climbed down one floor at a time without a harness or helmet. The man was seen reaching the ground within minutes, after which he was accosted by firemen and paramedics.

HIGH-RISE FIRE: A man is seen scaling down a 19-story apartment building after a fire in West Philadelphia.https://t.co/Rmujuv7vsb pic.twitter.com/2NsXXYgJVL — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 19, 2019

The blaze was brought under control and there were no reports of injury.

As the footage went viral, people were glad that the man made it out unharmed. However, many were impressed by how he did it all and many called him Spider-Man.

Sign this guy up for American Ninja!! https://t.co/9wsTIYP9qY — Cyan (@cyantist) July 19, 2019

Wow! That’s quite impressive; especially that nonchalant walk at the end 😮 https://t.co/osnVhdJNP4 — Swetha Harini (@Swez_S) July 19, 2019

He’s a LEGEND. https://t.co/cUu6FS3ImE — YRUsosurprise in Szn 3 (@YRUsosurprise) July 19, 2019

He is still calm when he gets to the ground floor!! Levels!!! https://t.co/EpKG7pxS3n — iKayBeee (@iKayBeee) July 19, 2019

😳 I almost passed out from holding my breath while watching this. — ˗ˏˋ Kαreɴ ˊˎ˗‏ (@NerdyNerak) July 19, 2019

Damnnnn!!!!! Wow, he made that look easy. So happy he is okay and can literally walk it off !!! — June Bugg (@YounG_BuGG) July 19, 2019

That’s actually insanely impressive. He makes it look easy, but it would be incredibly hard considering how intimidating it must be to be climbing at that height. — Rational Nihilist (@RationalNihili1) July 19, 2019

Guy climbs down a 19-story building so nonchalantly like it’s a boring daily routine. Meanwhile, I’m getting stressed out just watching him do it 😂 — Jacub (@jacubkobak) July 19, 2019

I want him on my zombie-apocalypse team https://t.co/2Qundj53Cu — DC Debbie aka VOTE BLUE (@DCdebbie) July 19, 2019

Lol looks like it isn’t his first time — 🇨🇦[₿] That ₿itcoin Tho[₿]🇺🇸 (@thatbitcointho) July 19, 2019

Auditioning to be the stuntman on the next @SpiderMan movie. Glad he’s OK. https://t.co/JwxLJVl8ja — Margaret (@nursemegg) July 19, 2019