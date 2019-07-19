Toggle Menu
Viral video: Man climbs down building using no equipment after fire breaks outhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/viral-video-man-descends-with-bare-hands-after-fire-breaks-in-19-story-building-west-philadelphia-5837858/

Viral video: Man climbs down building using no equipment after fire breaks out

As the footage went viral, people were glad that the man made it out unharmed. However, many were impressed by how he did it all and many called him Spider-Man.

fire, West Philadelphia, West Philadelphia building fire man, high rise building fire, man climbs down high rise building, man escape fire climbing building down, viral videos, indian express
Impressed with his skills, many dubbed him as Spider-Man online.

A fire broke out at a high-rise in West Philadelphia on Thursday night and a man’s escape from the inferno is going viral. In a jaw-dropping video doing rounds on social media, the man is seen climbing down from a 19-storey building with his bare hands and with no protective gear whatsoever. The ease and calm with which he performs the task has left people stunned.

According to WPVI-TV, the fire started at a building at around 9:30 pm and the television network’s helicopter saw the man climbing down the 19-story building.

The man was attempting to escape the smoke coming from the top floors. He climbed down one floor at a time without a harness or helmet. The man was seen reaching the ground within minutes, after which he was accosted by firemen and paramedics.

The blaze was brought under control and there were no reports of injury.

As the footage went viral, people were glad that the man made it out unharmed. However, many were impressed by how he did it all and many called him Spider-Man.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 YRF’s tweet on FaceApp filter leaves Bollywood buffs in splits
2 Winner of #SareeTwitter trend? Video of pitch invader from 1975 goes viral
3 Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin delighted to spot Apollo 11 rocket projected on Washington memorial