Viral video: Mahanandi temple gets submerged as heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh

Incessant rainfall in Andhra Pradesh has led to a flood-like situation in several areas and has also submerged the famous Mahanandi temple in Kurnool district. A video clip that has gone viral shows overflowing rainwater gushing out from the premises of the Mahanadi temple.

Shared by news agency ANI, the video shows the temple flooded with overflowing water from upstream Kundu river. The sanctum of the temple was also filled with three-feet deep water. “Mahanandi Temple in Kurnool district’s Mahanandi gets flooded following incessant heavy rainfall since last night. Kundu river in the district is overflowing with floodwater,” the caption read.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: Mahanandi Temple in Kurnool district’s Mahanandi gets flooded following incessant heavy rainfall since last night. Kundu river in the district is overflowing with flood water. pic.twitter.com/twuUVilFlP — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2019

As heavy rains lashed the southern state, life was thrown out of gear and disrupted daily life. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the rains were likely to continue till the early hours of September 22.