Viral video: Boy mocks elder sister by imitating her boomerangs on Instagram

The video was shared by Knoxville resident Morgan Morton on Monday and it has been shared widely. Since the tweet took off, it has got thousands of replies and retweets.

A short clip of a 12-year-old boy imitating his elder sister’s poses for boomerang videos has gone viral on social media,.

Morton said that she posted the tweet without thinking about it, and she didn’t expect it to become this popular. She explained how she received multiple requests from meme accounts seeking her permission to repost the video on their respective accounts.

Morton even had to deal with people trying to hack into her official account. To avoid this, she said she was going to keep her social media notifications off for a while.

This is how people have reacted to the video:

Morton’s brother, James Ayres has also been enjoying his newfound fame. His Instagram account got thousands of followers, and he has reportedly been briefing his friends about his popularity.

