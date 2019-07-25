Viral video: Boy mocks elder sister by imitating her boomerangs on Instagram

A short clip of a 12-year-old boy imitating his elder sister’s poses for boomerang videos has gone viral on social media,.

The video was shared by Knoxville resident Morgan Morton on Monday and it has been shared widely. Since the tweet took off, it has got thousands of replies and retweets.

my little brother just sent me this to tell me how dumb i look making boomerangs on instagram and i — pic.twitter.com/Shoqrn4fYe — morgan morton (@mogomorton) July 22, 2019

Morton said that she posted the tweet without thinking about it, and she didn’t expect it to become this popular. She explained how she received multiple requests from meme accounts seeking her permission to repost the video on their respective accounts.

Morton even had to deal with people trying to hack into her official account. To avoid this, she said she was going to keep her social media notifications off for a while.

This is how people have reacted to the video:

god this is so so real. i feel SO SEEN — kelly cohen (@ByKellyCohen) July 23, 2019

Hella cute — Dawa (@gleeblie) July 23, 2019

Morgan this is gold 10/10 — bryce (@bryceematthews) July 22, 2019

What are little brothers for😂🥰 pic.twitter.com/lm9luZhDcy — samantha 🦋 (@sammimichale) July 23, 2019

I’m convinced that all lil brothers do is make fun of they older sisters 😂 — Cling Cling Bitch 🥂 (@soissagem) July 23, 2019

Classic 😂 — 𝕛𝕒𝕙 𝕜𝕒𝕪 🔰 (@jakedeold) July 22, 2019

I love a good lil bro roast pic.twitter.com/UVtkNxXT7Q — 𝙅𝘼𝙈𝙄𝙀 (@jhintt) July 23, 2019

Your brother is gold 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Biih🌻💜 (@SunshineBiihh) July 22, 2019

Morton’s brother, James Ayres has also been enjoying his newfound fame. His Instagram account got thousands of followers, and he has reportedly been briefing his friends about his popularity.