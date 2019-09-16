Toggle Menu
Viral video: Leopard enters house in Karnataka, takes away owner’s pet dog

The incident took place in Thirthahalli village, which is located near the banks of Tunga river in Karnataka and is close to the dense forests of the area. The 1.43-minute viral clip was shared by ANI and has triggered several reactions online.

Residents of Thirthahalli village in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district are fearing for their safety after a leopard ventured into a house and took away the owner’s pet dog. A CCTV footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the leopard jumping over the wall and lurking around the house before leaving with the pet in its mouth.

Watch the video here:

“Leopard didn’t enter a house, it’s us, the humans who have been ruining wildlife and snatching away animals habitat,” wrote a user on the viral post.

