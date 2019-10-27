‘Sasta Tony Stark’: This man’s Iron Man-inspired suit leaves netizens in splits

Even though Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” served as the swan song for Iron Man, more often than not photos of fans attempting to make a fully-functional and realistic Iron Man suit have emerged on the Internet, especially during Halloween. This time, an Indian man’s attempt in making a similar suit is going viral. However, it has left people divided online.

In the video going viral online, a man is seen in a metallic green suit, demonstrating various aspects of his invention, which allows him to fire weapons fixed on the hands, over the shoulders and even the stomach area. The caption says the suit was designed to fight terrorism and may help soldiers stationed at the borders.

Indian man designs ‘Iron Man’ suit to help fight terror! pic.twitter.com/sXXR2bXIjL — RT (@RT_com) October 25, 2019

The crude design and lack of sophistication left many unimpressed online. While some joked about the loose wires and battery connection, others opined there was no way the suit can be compared to the one worn by Tony Stark. A few also said the cause behind the man’s initiative must be applauded and he should be supported.

Many people can be seen mocking him in replies.

But, no one has even made or think of that before.

Make him famous to get resources and keep his invention going further.

We always start with a single step before achieving succes.#MakeIndiaProud#India🇮🇳 https://t.co/DcxVU3EAa9 — Dibyojyoti Samanta 🇮🇳 (@samanta_om) October 26, 2019

