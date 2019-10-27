Toggle Menu
‘Sasta Tony Stark’: This man’s Iron Man-inspired suit leaves netizens in splits

In the video going viral online, a man is seen in a metallic green suit, demonstrating various aspects of his invention, which allows him to fire weapons fixed on the hands, over the shoulders and even the stomach area.

The crude design and lack of sophistication left many unimpressed online. (Source: RT/ Twitter)

Even though Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” served as the swan song for Iron Man, more often than not photos of fans attempting to make a fully-functional and realistic Iron Man suit have emerged on the Internet, especially during Halloween. This time, an Indian man’s attempt in making a similar suit is going viral. However, it has left people divided online.

The crude design and lack of sophistication left many unimpressed online. While some joked about the loose wires and battery connection, others opined there was no way the suit can be compared to the one worn by Tony Stark.  A few also said the cause behind the man’s initiative must be applauded and he should be supported.

