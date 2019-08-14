Viral video: Hungry snake tries to eat itself, rescued by reptile park worker

In an unusual instance, a worker at a reptile park had to rescue a snake from being eaten up by itself. The hungry snake started by swallowing its own tail and ended up with almost half of its body in itself.

The Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Pennsylvania shared a video that’s now going viral and shows the Kingsnake attempting to eat itself before a staff member intervened.

Park employee Jesse Rothacker, who spotted what the snake was trying, was seen attempting to free the Kingsnake from its own jaws. However, the serpent was persistent and resisted all the attempts, biting down even harder.

“They will sometimes see their own tail, they’ll think it’s a snake, they’ll take a bite out of it, and they’ll realize they’ve bitten themselves,” Rothacker said in the video. “They don’t usually swallow themselves. But today, we’re going to see a kingsnake that, I don’t know, might not have done very well on the SATs.”

The snake was later given a frozen mouse to eat and seemed happier.

The video left many baffled online, while others found it quite funny. Others also asked what happens if there’s no one to stop the snake.

Rothacker told Newsweek the snake in question was called Kronos and may have done this to himself in the past.

“Rough markings on his scales indicate past damage from digestive enzymes, suggesting that he had swallowed himself in previous years, so it’s probably a bad habit of his. Sometimes animals do silly things, like dogs chasing their own tails, or in rarer cases, snakes swallowing their own tails,” he was quoted as saying in the report.