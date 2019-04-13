Viral video: ‘Hero’ border collie earns praise online for saving another dog

A brave border collie is being dubbed as ‘hero’ online after a video of him saving another dog went viral. The video, which is doing rounds on social media, showed how the dog sprinted in action to save her little friend, a Canadian chihuahua.

The footage showed the little pooch making its way across a snowy street when a blue car started to reverse. The little furry animal then wandered off, directly into the path of the car, but a tragic incident was averted because of her pawfriend’s timely intervention.

Realising the car could hit the dog, the border collie flew into the scene out of nowhere and grabbed its furry friend by the neck dragging it away from the car’s path.

After the incident, the woman driver is seen stepping out of the car to pamper both the dogs and cuddle them as something tragic was avoided due to the border collie’s quick thinking.

Many on social media showered love on the hero dog and while some demanded to give her a pin or a medal, others couldn’t stop praising her.