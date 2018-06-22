VIDEO: This HEADLESS snake attacking a man is your worst NIGHTMARE

The scary footage has left Netizens confused. (Source: Kerry Forbus) The scary footage has left Netizens confused. (Source: Kerry Forbus)

Bill Forbus was working in his garden when he spotted a rattlesnake near the fence. The Alabama resident quickly called his wife to get the shot gun, which he then used to shoot off the snake’s head, according to a report by WSFA news. But to his surprise, headless snake appeared to attack the man about an hour later it was killed! The eerie activity of the snake was captured on camera by his wife, Kerry Forbus, and shared online and video is now viral, startling Netizens around the globe.

As it happened, Forbus left the snake laying there at the site for close to an hour before lifting it up in his pick-up truck and driving a few miles to show it to his brother and father. On reaching there, he tried to lift the reptile using a set of grabbers but to his shock, the snake had not died yet. In fact, it tried to strike the man repeatedly with full might. “We pretty much decided to just to leave him alone after that. That thing had no head, and anywhere I walked around this truck and touched him, it was like he knew where I was coming from,” he told the news channel.

Watch the video here:

Shocking, right? But Alabama Wildlife Federation’s snake expert Tyler Harris explained the ‘zombie’ activity. “There’s no brain, so it’s reflex,” she said, adding that “they don’t really need that much oxygen to begin with, so that energy can stay and travel and go a lot slower and longer in them than it would us.”

