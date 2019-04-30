Viral video: Groom plays PUBG at his own wedding, ignores bride

In a video that’s going viral, an Indian groom is seen playing PUBG Mobile at his own wedding while ignoring his bride and a gift handed to him by a guest. The young groom, dressed in a red kurta and with a garland around his neck, is seated on a stage alongside his bride while he is engrossed in the game.

While the clueless bride stares blankly at her husband playing, a gift offered by a guest is pushed away.

The video that was originally uploaded on TikTok, has now gone viral on social media, and shows the groom getting angry when interrupted. It’s not entirely clear whether the video is a real one or a staged one like the many videos that are uploaded on video-sharing app TikTok.

The game has fans from different age groups from across the country, and there now PUBG-themed weddings to resturants. However, there have also been bans imposed on the game. In Gujarat’s Rajkot, 10 people were arrested for playing the game, a week after a notification was issued banning the popular multiplayer game. Six of those arrested were undergraduate students.

In Nepal, the Supreme Court recently lifted a ban on the game that was introduced by authorities.