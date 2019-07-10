Viral Video: Gender reveal stunt goes horribly wrong; car bursts into flames

A gender reveal party went horribly wrong after the car spewing the blue smoke — indicating that the baby is a boy — suddenly caught fire in Australia’s Gold Coast. The footage of the incident, which took place in April last year, was recently released by the Queensland Police Service to warn people about the dangers of the ‘burnout’ — a practice where a vehicle is kept stationary and its wheels are spun, causing the tires to heat up and smoke due to friction.

The trend of gender reveal parties — giving out the gender of the child before birth — has recently caught up, with many coming up with elaborate ways to disclose the gender. But some do not go as planned. Caught on camera, the clip features a vehicle emitting blue smoke as the guest film and celebrate the moment. However, as it comes to stop, the vehicle suddenly bursts into flames and the driver is forced to leave the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

Following the event, the 29-year-old man driving the vehicle was convicted of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service told CNN.