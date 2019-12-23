Viral Video: Etawah SSP reassuring youth amid CAA protests wins plaudits online

Netizens praised Etawah SSP after a video of him reassuring youth amid Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests went viral. Netizens praised Etawah SSP after a video of him reassuring youth amid Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests went viral.

While several reports of clashes between the police and protesters fighting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act are doing rounds on the internet, a heartwarming video of a cop from Uttar Pradesh educating a group of young boys on the new law has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) Santosh Mishra is seen interacting with the youngsters around him and explaining the provisions of CAA.

“There is no law to remove any citizens of India,” he said while reassuring the youth. He further warned them of rumours about the law and requested them to not believe any false information being spread.

Watch the video here:

His name is Santosh Mishra and he is SSP, Etawah. Let’s make him popular. pic.twitter.com/ieDnINC9Ck — Sudhanshu S Singh🇮🇳 (@sssingh21) December 21, 2019

With the video being shared widely on several social media platforms, the police officer won praise from netizens. “Massive salute to SSP Santosh Mishra. How beautifully he’s explaining the facts of the CAA to the protesters to counter misinformation,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral clip.

Massive salute to SSP Santosh Mishra. How beautifully he’s explaining the facts of the CAA to the protesters to counter misinformation. 🙏pic.twitter.com/1sMJxKbmTv — Dr. Saagar Anand (@saagar_anand) December 21, 2019

