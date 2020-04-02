Viral video: Epic fail of a ‘quarantine prank’ has people laughing out loud

As many parts of the world impose lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people are finding unique ways to amuse themselves. An old prank of wearing a hoodie back to front got a hilarious twist when it failed spectacularly, and the video is now being widely shared on social media.
In the prank, a person is required to wear a hoodie back to front and stand in front of an open fridge. The idea is to trick someone into pulling down the hood and then surprise them.
But in this case, the prank didn’t go as planned:
Quarantine prank. Be careful what you wish for…😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q1Rz8tLoWV
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020
The video had over 5.4 million views on Twitter alone and started a laugh riot online.
Ahhhh it hurts just watching HAHAHA https://t.co/hh1gKIQ5Mn
— Gurpreet Singh (@gpt__28) April 2, 2020
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
The poor guy !! https://t.co/7Vj1kXzb1Z
— Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) April 2, 2020
Oh this is just too good. 😂 https://t.co/xMKkW4zLPG
— James Noble (@JSNoble) April 2, 2020
The DO’S & DON’T’S of pranks!! https://t.co/k0YHcuvPDk
— Mothy Echo (@EchoMothy) April 2, 2020
This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week https://t.co/423yGNOQRj
— brinotherhino (@brinotherhino1) April 2, 2020
Provides a timely light moment… 😁
— Robert Junebug (@robertjunebug) April 1, 2020
OMFG I WASN’T READY HAHAHAA https://t.co/iuyPH4aiYo
— Gilbert Matos (@Punisherx6) April 2, 2020
Omg I laughed so hard
— Amanda Deibert🏳️🌈 (@amandadeibert) April 1, 2020
Provides a timely light moment… 😁
— Robert Junebug (@robertjunebug) April 1, 2020
Best of day! Spit my tea out laughing!😀
— hidden (@baileyhidden) April 1, 2020
It’s like Red says in “Shawshank Redemption,” “How often do you really look at a man’s shoes?”
— Jose Canyousee 🇺🇸 (@RTB_N_SAC) April 1, 2020
People have been resorting to various means to keep themselves amused during lockdowns, like this video of community tambola in an Indian neighbourhood. Some have been coming up with dance routines with their families, while others have taken up social media challenges.
Globally, as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 9,00,000, more and more countries are imposing lockdowns to reduce the spread of the infection.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.