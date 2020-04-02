Viral video: Epic fail of a ‘quarantine prank’ has people laughing out loud

Many said they didn’t anticipate it to end this way and the epic failure has left people in splits. Many said they didn’t anticipate it to end this way and the epic failure has left people in splits.

As many parts of the world impose lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people are finding unique ways to amuse themselves. An old prank of wearing a hoodie back to front got a hilarious twist when it failed spectacularly, and the video is now being widely shared on social media.

In the prank, a person is required to wear a hoodie back to front and stand in front of an open fridge. The idea is to trick someone into pulling down the hood and then surprise them.

But in this case, the prank didn’t go as planned:

Quarantine prank. Be careful what you wish for…😂🤣😭💀💀 pic.twitter.com/q1Rz8tLoWV — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 31, 2020

The video had over 5.4 million views on Twitter alone and started a laugh riot online.

Ahhhh it hurts just watching HAHAHA https://t.co/hh1gKIQ5Mn — Gurpreet Singh (@gpt__28) April 2, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

The poor guy !! https://t.co/7Vj1kXzb1Z — Vidya Ganesh (@VidyaG88) April 2, 2020

Oh this is just too good. 😂 https://t.co/xMKkW4zLPG — James Noble (@JSNoble) April 2, 2020

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen all week https://t.co/423yGNOQRj — brinotherhino (@brinotherhino1) April 2, 2020

Provides a timely light moment… 😁 — Robert Junebug (@robertjunebug) April 1, 2020

OMFG I WASN’T READY HAHAHAA https://t.co/iuyPH4aiYo — Gilbert Matos (@Punisherx6) April 2, 2020

Omg I laughed so hard — Amanda Deibert🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) April 1, 2020

Provides a timely light moment… 😁 — Robert Junebug (@robertjunebug) April 1, 2020

Best of day! Spit my tea out laughing!😀 — hidden (@baileyhidden) April 1, 2020

It’s like Red says in “Shawshank Redemption,” “How often do you really look at a man’s shoes?” — Jose Canyousee 🇺🇸 (@RTB_N_SAC) April 1, 2020

People have been resorting to various means to keep themselves amused during lockdowns, like this video of community tambola in an Indian neighbourhood. Some have been coming up with dance routines with their families, while others have taken up social media challenges.

Globally, as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 9,00,000, more and more countries are imposing lockdowns to reduce the spread of the infection.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd