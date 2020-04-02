Follow Us:
Thursday, April 02, 2020
COVID19

Viral video: Epic fail of a ‘quarantine prank’ has people laughing out loud

Wearing a hoodie back to front isn’t a new prank, but it's hilarious failure in the case of one home is being widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 2, 2020 7:28:50 pm
quarantine prank, quarantine prank fail, coronavirus, coronavirus stay at home, stay at home games, funny videos, indian express Many said they didn’t anticipate it to end this way and the epic failure has left people in splits.

As many parts of the world impose lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus, people are finding unique ways to amuse themselves. An old prank of wearing a hoodie back to front got a hilarious twist when it failed spectacularly, and the video is now being widely shared on social media.

In the prank, a person is required to wear a hoodie back to front and stand in front of an open fridge. The idea is to trick someone into pulling down the hood and then surprise them.

But in this case, the prank didn’t go as planned:

The video had over 5.4 million views on Twitter alone and started a laugh riot online.

People have been resorting to various means to keep themselves amused during lockdowns, like this video of community tambola in an Indian neighbourhood. Some have been coming up with dance routines with their families, while others have taken up social media challenges.

Globally, as the number of coronavirus cases crossed 9,00,000, more and more countries are imposing lockdowns to reduce the spread of the infection.

