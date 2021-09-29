scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
MUST READ

Electric scooter emits smoke as it catches fire, watch viral video

Viewed over 2,800 times, the clip begins with immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter parked on the side of a road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 29, 2021 3:53:34 pm
electric vehicle catches fire, smoke erupts from battery scooter viral video, smoke, electric scooter fire viral video, PURE electric scooter trending, indian express, indian express newsWhile it is not clear when and where was the video was taken, the clip features an EPluto 7G electric scooter by PURE EV.

A video of an electric scooter emitting smoke before catching fire has gone viral on social media. The 1.51-minute clip was shared on Twitter by a user @in_patrao.

ALSO READ |Tesla self-driving car ‘confuses moon for traffic light’, leaves netizens amused

Viewed over 2,800 times, the clip begins with immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter parked on the side of a road. Towards the end of the video, the vehicle catches fire as people run away from it.

Watch the video here:

It is not clear when and where was the video was taken. Such incidents are increasing as people prefer e-scooters and bikes over conventional vehicles. However, firefighters around the world have earlier pointed out that in many cases, faulty after-market batteries maybe a problem. Replacements, and not the batteries that originally come with scooters, are likely to lead to fires.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 29: Latest News

Advertisement