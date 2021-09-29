Electric scooter emits smoke as it catches fire, watch viral video

A video of an electric scooter emitting smoke before catching fire has gone viral on social media. The 1.51-minute clip was shared on Twitter by a user @in_patrao.

Viewed over 2,800 times, the clip begins with immense smoke and fumes erupting from a scooter parked on the side of a road. Towards the end of the video, the vehicle catches fire as people run away from it.

— Patrao (@in_patrao) September 29, 2021

It is not clear when and where was the video was taken. Such incidents are increasing as people prefer e-scooters and bikes over conventional vehicles. However, firefighters around the world have earlier pointed out that in many cases, faulty after-market batteries maybe a problem. Replacements, and not the batteries that originally come with scooters, are likely to lead to fires.