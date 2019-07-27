Viral video: Donald Trump posts video trolling Democrats post Mueller testimony

US President Donald Trump is no stranger to using memes and spoof videos to take a jibe at his opponents. Following the recent testimony of former US Special Counsel Robert Meuller, the POTUS shared a hilarious morph video slamming the Democrats. The short clip, now going viral with over 2.5 million views, has a sorrowful tune morphed into the footage of a Democratic leadership press conference after the testimony.

The footage shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressing the media while the camera zooms on House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, who is seen visibly sad. The clip then quickly cuts to Trump, where he is heard saying, “The Democrats had nothing. And now they have less than nothing.”

The former US Special Counsel on Wednesday defended the integrity of his Russian investigation during a dramatic congressional hearing and reiterated that he had not cleared President Trump of obstruction of justice or, as the president has said, totally exonerated Trump.

The former FBI director, who spent 22 months investigating Russian interference in the 2016 US election and Trump’s conduct, appeared first before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. The committee’s Democratic chairman, Jerrold Nadler, praised Mueller and said no one including Trump was “above the law.”

Trump has claimed that the Mueller inquiry resulted in the president’s “complete and total exoneration.” Asked by Nadler if he had exonerated Trump, Mueller said, “No.”

Nadler on Thursday said the House Judiciary Committee was “going to court” next week in the hope of enforcing a subpoena for White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress, CNN reported.