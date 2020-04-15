Viral Video: Doctors in Pakistan dance to ‘dhol beats’ to cheer patients in COVID-19 ward

The viral video has been shared by many including former cricketer Gautam Gambhir. The viral video has been shared by many including former cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

With several medical staff across the globe coming up with creative ways to cheer patients amid the coronavirus pandemic, doctors in Pakistan have too joined the bandwagon to alleviate the stress of thier patients. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the doctors performing ‘bhangra’ to the popular song ‘Chitta Chola‘ for their patients.

In the clip, the patients too can be seen joining the doctors in the gig as the medics continue to dance to the ‘dhol beats’. The viral video has been shared by many, including former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir.

Watch the video here:

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan inched towards 6,000 after 272 new infections were reported on Wednesday. So far, 1,446 people have recovered from the disease and 107 deaths have been reported in the country.

Earlier, a video of a group of doctors in full protective gear singing the song ‘Chhodo kal ki baatein… kal ki baat purani’ in the wake of coronavirus pandemic had gone viral on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd