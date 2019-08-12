Viral Video: Cops halt overcrowded auto in Telangana, 24 passengers deboard

Bringing to focus the issue of road safety, a video of an overcrowded auto ferrying in Telangana has gone viral after it was tweeted by the Commissioner of Police Karimnagar. “People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn’t board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety,” read the caption of the post.

The viral clip, which has been viewed over nine thousand times, shows an auto driver, hailing from Timmapur, stopped by the police for overloading the vehicle. While the driver is being questioned, the passengers can be seen deboarding the auto. By the end of the clip, atleast 24 people can be seen coming out the auto after which the cops ask them to pose for a photo.

Watch the video here:

People should take care of their own safety. They shouldn’t board in overcrowded passenger autos unmindful of their safety pic.twitter.com/Aul2l2LM7C — CP KARIMNAGAR (@cpkarimnagar) August 11, 2019

Last week, twelve labourers were killed and six others injured when a truck hit an overcrowded autorickshaw in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district.

The video comes days after the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha that aims to improve road safety by tightening rules and increasing penalties.