Viral Video: Bird stops moving tractor to protect her eggs, makes netizens emotional

A short video clip, which shows a bird forcing the driver of a tractor to stop in a bid to save its eggs, has gone viral. The video clip, posted by China Global Television Network (@CGTNOfficial) on its Twitter page, is said to be from Ulanqab city in north China.

Noticing the desperate attempt of the bird, the driver placed a bottle of water near the bird. The touching moment has caught everyone’s attention.

Mother bird stops moving tractor to protect eggs pic.twitter.com/CWyA28rbvI — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 10, 2019

The short video clip is winning hearts of netizens on social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions.

What beautiful and brave mother.

Good night and greetings to all — Marychuy Lechuga 🇲🇽🌍🌎 (@MARYCHUY13) July 10, 2019

Amazing ! The communication is by

action, extending both wings as a

stop sign is understandable for

both parties. — Apostol Hong 洪景明 ，成功大學機械系62B級畢業 (@eI77kRZHwP7UhqA) July 10, 2019

Great video. Brave little mom bird 🐦 — 🌊 Lyn (@amblyninaz) July 10, 2019

Wowo…..! Humans please have mercy on wild life. — Sz. Wugdhk (@wugdhk) July 10, 2019