Viral Video: Bird stops moving tractor to protect her eggs, makes netizens emotional

A short clip has gone viral, which features a mother bird stopping a moving tractor in Ulanqab city, North China to protect her eggs. The touching moment has caught everyone's attention.

A short video clip, which shows a bird forcing the driver of a tractor to stop in a bid to save its eggs, has gone viral. The video clip, posted by China Global Television Network (@CGTNOfficial) on its Twitter page, is said to be from Ulanqab city in north China.

Noticing the desperate attempt of the bird, the driver placed a bottle of water near the bird. The touching moment has caught everyone’s attention.

The short video clip is winning hearts of netizens on social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions.

