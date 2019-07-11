Viral Video: Bird stops moving tractor to protect her eggs, makes netizens emotional

A short video clip, which shows a bird forcing the driver of a tractor to stop in a bid to save its eggs, has gone viral. The video clip, posted by China Global Television Network (@CGTNOfficial) on its Twitter page, is said to be from Ulanqab city in north China.
Noticing the desperate attempt of the bird, the driver placed a bottle of water near the bird. The touching moment has caught everyone’s attention.
Watch the video here :
Mother bird stops moving tractor to protect eggs pic.twitter.com/CWyA28rbvI
— CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 10, 2019
The short video clip is winning hearts of netizens on social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions.
What beautiful and brave mother.
Good night and greetings to all
— Marychuy Lechuga 🇲🇽🌍🌎 (@MARYCHUY13) July 10, 2019
Amazing ! The communication is by
action, extending both wings as a
stop sign is understandable for
both parties.
— Apostol Hong 洪景明 ，成功大學機械系62B級畢業 (@eI77kRZHwP7UhqA) July 10, 2019
Great video. Brave little mom bird 🐦
— 🌊 Lyn (@amblyninaz) July 10, 2019
Wowo…..! Humans please have mercy on wild life.
— Sz. Wugdhk (@wugdhk) July 10, 2019
Hermoso😍😍😍😍
— Rosa freedom (@darkherrera22) July 10, 2019